Boss Lady Fitness to host Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser

BEMIDJI — Boss Lady Fitness will host an Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Boss Lady Fitness, 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110.

A group of instructors will be leading a 90-minute Zumba fitness class, no Zumba skills are necessary and all fitness levels are welcome.

Suggested donation for the class is $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the Bemidji Unified Special Olympics program.

For more information, email bossladybemidji@gmail.com or call (218)-444-3897 .