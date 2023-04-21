Boss Lady Fitness to host Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser
BEMIDJI — Boss Lady Fitness will host an Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Boss Lady Fitness, 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110.
A group of instructors will be leading a 90-minute Zumba fitness class, no Zumba skills are necessary and all fitness levels are welcome.
Suggested donation for the class is $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the Bemidji Unified Special Olympics program.
For more information, email bossladybemidji@gmail.com or call (218)-444-3897 .
