Boss Lady Fitness to host Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser

Boss Lady Fitness will host an Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Boss Lady Fitness, 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:25 AM

BEMIDJI — Boss Lady Fitness will host an Autism Acceptance Month Zumba Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Boss Lady Fitness, 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110.

A group of instructors will be leading a 90-minute Zumba fitness class, no Zumba skills are necessary and all fitness levels are welcome.

Suggested donation for the class is $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the Bemidji Unified Special Olympics program.

For more information, email bossladybemidji@gmail.com or call (218)-444-3897 .

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
