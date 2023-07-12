Body of Walker fisherman recovered from Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY — A 71-year-old Walker fisherman has been pronounced dead after his body was found on Tuesday in Leech Lake.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 5:49 p.m. on Monday, July 10, the sheriff's office received a report that a fisherman who had been fishing on Leech Lake did not return to his residence near Walker.

Deputies began searching Leech Lake via land, boat and air. Law enforcement located the fisherman’s boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. but did not locate the man.

The search began again on Tuesday morning. At 6:32 p.m., the body of the fisherman, a 71-year-old man, of Walker, was located in Leech Lake in the area of Sucker Bay.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assisting with the search and recovery was the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakes Area Dive Team.