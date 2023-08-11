Blackduck Senior Center to serve lunch during Backwoods Bash

BLACKDUCK — The Blackduck Senior Center's Backwoods Bash parade entry theme is "Forever Young" representing four generations.

"We welcome all generations for events, membership and a time for visiting at the center," a release said.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, the center will be serving sloppy Joe sandwiches, chips and pickles for $5 and homemade pies and ice cream for $5, or a full meal for $8 with a beverage included.

"Everyone is welcome," the release said. "Join us in an air condition building, enjoy great homemade food and visit with area friends."