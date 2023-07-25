Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador

State Ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H and are considered one of the highest honors that a 4-H member can achieve.

Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas was recently selected to be a Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:47 PM

HINES — Blackduck High School student Lacey Thomas was recently selected to be one of 29 Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release, State Ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H and are considered one of the highest honors that a 4-H member can achieve.

To be selected, Thomas had to submit a written application, participate in an interview and deliver a presentation.

“My goal as part of the 2023-2024 State Ambassador team is to make a difference in and out of the 4-H program,” Thomas said in the release. “It has also been a dream of mine to help younger and new 4-H members to fall in love with 4-H the way that I did.”

Throughout the upcoming year, the State Ambassador team will organize, plan and facilitate 4-H activities and events throughout the state, impacting thousands of other youth involved in the state’s 4-H programs.

Ambassadors will support 4-H programming at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, coordinate statewide leadership events and share their 4-H story with the general public at businesses, industry associations, schools and community groups.

The State Ambassador program is one of several 4-H leadership and civic engagement experiences available to Minnesota youth. More information can be found at www.extension.umn.edu.

