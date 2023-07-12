Bemidji's new Minnesota Autism Center branch brings partnership, inclusivity

BEMIDJI — In a new model for the organization, the Minnesota Autism Center has opened up a branch in Bemidji unlike any other in the state.

A nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic support for children with autism, MAC initially had difficulties in expanding to Bemidji, until it looked away from its traditional model.

Rather than lease a dedicated center, MAC has partnered with two local organizations to host its services — the Bemidji Area Boys and Girls Club in the fall, spring and winter, and Calvary Lutheran Church in the summer.

“Our new focus is really bringing services to areas that don’t have any and Bemidji was one of those areas. We’re super excited to finally be able to get it up and running,” shared Brittany Thompson, who serves as Bemidji's MAC site supervisor.

Brittany Thompson, the Bemidji site supervisor for the Minnesota Autism Center, receives a flower from a student on June 22, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

As much as this model is a first for MAC, it was also the first partnership of its kind for the Boys and Girls Club. After initial discussions last fall, MAC opened up its Bemidji branch at the club in January.

“This was a new thing for us too, really building a partnership,” explained Andrea Kent, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club. “It was just a really great opportunity to come together and welcome a new organization to serve our children and families.”

Once it was open, MAC was able to start providing its services. With a one-to-one ratio of kids to staff, it’s able to tailor treatment plans to each child’s needs and goals.

“We really believe no one size fits all, so we cater to what each kid needs,” Thomson explained.

Serving individuals with autism from 18 months to 21 years old, MAC program focuses on individual growth and positive reinforcement, rather than trying to force a child into a set of expected behaviors.

“There were times (programs for children with autism) were less about reinforcement and more about forcing behavior to fit into a standard,” explained Genevieve Cornish, MAC’s director of innovation and partnerships. “Now it’s more cooperation and growth-based, and that looks different for every child.”

Even before MAC’s work began in Bemidji, however, Kent had informed the organization that the Boys and Girls Club wouldn’t be able to host them year-round and that an alternative space for the summer would have to be found.

“We knew right away we wouldn’t have the capacity to host MAC in the summer, we just don’t have space for that,” Kent explained, “so I was like, ‘What friends do we have in this community that we could call upon?’”

The answer came in the form of Calvary Lutheran Church, expanding MAC’s community partnership to another organization. With a large gym, outdoor space and classrooms already built to support the church’s preschool program, it was a natural fit for MAC to use in the summer.

From left: Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Andrea Kent, Minnesota Autism Center Regional Director Brittany Thompson, Calvary Lutheran Church Administrator Garrett Fultz, and Calvary Pastor Chris Leach are pictured on June 22, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

One of the biggest benefits of a shared space, however, is the chance for inclusion — both for the children in MAC’s program and for the children attending preschool.

“(The shared space) creates this new exposure of inclusivity which hopefully over time will break down some of the walls and barriers and bias around autism,” Cornish explained.

Cornish hopes that this inclusion will lead to a better understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder and a willingness to learn about and build relationships with people who have ASD.

“A part of inclusivity, in general, is helping people get exposed to and navigate from a young age different ways of thinking, neurodivergence, different backgrounds, so there can be more understanding,” Cornish said. “We’re heading in that direction.”

MAC’s presence at Calvary Lutheran is a step toward those goals, something Thompson is seeing firsthand.

“The preschoolers, they say 'Hi' to our kids, they wave at them and smile,” Thompson shared. “They treat them just like they would any kids. It’s really cool to see that.”

There’s also a hope that this new model, one that partners with local organizations and integrates MAC’s services into an inclusive context, is something that can be replicated in cities beyond Bemidji.

“This ecosystem in Bemidji around supporting autism in a new way that's unique to Bemidji,” Thompson said. “It hasn’t happened anywhere else, but it’s kind of a pilot for this. There’s been talk about doing this in other cities as we expand.”

Bemidji’s branch of the Minnesota Autism Center is always willing to consider taking on new children, and more details on the organization, its screening and application process, and career opportunities can be found on its website.