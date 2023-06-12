Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmers Market opens for the summer June 17

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmer’s Market will open for its 14th season on Saturday, June 17, in the parking lot in front of Frizzel Furniture at Second Street and Beltrami Avenue in downtown Bemidji.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October.

The vendors, all from the Bemidji area, will be selling naturally grown produce and flowers, homemade baked goods, jellies, jams and pickles, meats and a variety of crafts. Local musicians will provide entertainment while customers shop.

Many of the vendors now accept SNAP/EBT payments and the market will match the first $10 of EBT purchases with coupons good for another $20 of produce and food purchases.

Follow the market on Facebook for weekly updates on what is happening at the market.

