Bemidji's March for Life draws more than 150 attendees

BEMIDJI — Marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, more than 150 people gathered at the Beltrami County courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 21, to participate in Bemidji's March for Life.

The event started with the introduction of Adeline Lundin, a fifth-grader at St. Philip’s School, who created the winning poster design that was used to produce a large banner that participants carried during the march.

Emcee for the day was Phil Ehlke, general manager of Your QFM Christian radio. Pastor Derek Claypool of Faith Baptist Church led the crowd in prayer before the march, a release said.

Attendees hold up a poster created by fifth-grader Adeline Lundin during Bemidji's March for life event on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Contributed

During the event, Ehlke spoke about the Supreme Court ruling that took place in June 2022 which eliminated Roe v. Wade.

“No question, the Supreme Court Justices did the right thing," Ehlke said. "There is no question that it was the prayers, the voices and the actions of pro-life people over the years that helped make that a reality. This made a huge difference. It’s an incredible story of pro-life perseverance and God’s grace.”

After the march, attendees enjoyed a soup and sandwich lunch prepared by the Bemidji Knights of Columbus No. 1544 at St. Philip’s Church.

Attendees enjoy a soup and sandwich lunch prepared by the Bemidji Knights of Columbus No. 1544 during Bemidji's March for Life event on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Philip’s Church. Contributed

Speakers at the march included U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, State Rep. Matt Grossell and State Sen. Steve Green. Legislators provided updates on recently enacted pro-choice bills introduced in Minnesota, the release said.

Mary Thayer with Grandparents for Life, a pro-life group based in Kelliher, spoke during the event about a recent essay contest.

"Group organizers found the pro-life insights written and shared through the eyes of a young person to be strong and meaningful," the release said about the essays.

Bemidji's March for Life was organized by St. Gianna’s Group, the pro-life committee within St. Philip’s Church, along with support and financial assistance from Bemidji Knights of Columbus Council No. 1544.