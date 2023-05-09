99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji's Brandi Meyer recognized at National Tribal Health Conference

Brandi Meyer, a community health nurse in Bemidji, was recently recognized at the annual National Tribal Health Conference, receiving an award for her local impact.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:28 PM

BEMIDJI — Brandi Meyer, a community health nurse in Bemidji, was recognized at this year’s National Tribal Health Conference, receiving an award for her local impact.

Meyer was recognized during the annual conference held by the National Indian Health Board to recognize outstanding individuals, programs and organizations across the country. She was one of 22 recipients of an Area/Regional Impact Award during this year’s conference, which was held on May 4 in Anchorage, Alaska.

She has been a nurse at GLT for over three years and during that time she has grown all of the programs and increased services for tribal citizens, increasing access to care and improving health outcomes, a release said.

"As the local director of the Special Diabetes Project for Indians, Brandi has more than doubled participation in diabetes programming and implemented the use of both professional and personal continuous glucose monitoring," the release added. "She is an advocate for her patients and staff and cares deeply about the tribal community and the patients that she serves."

