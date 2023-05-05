Bemidji’s 2023 Street Renewal Project to begin May 11

BEMIDJI — The City of Bemidji and Northern Paving, Inc. will start its 2023 Street Renewal Project on Thursday, May 11.

The street included in this year’s project will be Mississippi Avenue NW, from Fifth Street to 12th Street.

Normal working hours for this project will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with some Saturdays included.

Courtesy / City of Bemidji

The majority of the project area will remain passable to residents living inside the construction zone, however, roads will be closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will be detoured to adjacent streets.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October, weather permitting. Questions about the project can be directed to the City of Bemidji’s Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.