Bemidjians sizzle into summer with Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival

BEMIDJI — As the clock struck 5 on Thursday evening, families and friends flocked to the Sanford Center parking lot to enjoy a taste of summer as the Bemidji Jaycees' 79th Annual Water Carnival officially kicked off.

The midway will open at noon each day through July 4 with all the traditional rides, games and food. All the action continues until 10 p.m., with some rides staying open as late as midnight.

Remaining events for the Water Carnival include:

The Color Run starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Paul Bunyan Park parking lot and goes along the south shore of Lake Bemidji, loops back at the Nymore Boat Access and ends at the starting point.

The Kiddie Parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. It will start at BSU's Bangsberg Hall parking lot on 12th Street and go down Lake Boulevard onto Sixth Street and end at the entertainment tent at the waterfront. Following the parade, there will be activities for children of all ages held in the entertainment tent at 11 a.m.

The Entertainment Tent will be open July 1-3 for events including live music, happy hour and a variety of games.

Tent events kick off on Saturday, July 1, with Purse Bingo. Ten designer purses are available for prizes and doors open at 2 p.m. with bingo to start at 3 p.m.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on July 2 will be Sunday Funday and live music will be available by Dynamic Sound Productions. Corey Medina and Brothers are slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

The Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.

Following the Grand Parade, the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront near Paul Bunyan Park. Attendees are welcome to view this free show from Library Park, but according to the Jaycees, the best view of the show is on the hill in Library Park along the waterfront. Admission is free for the event.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.

