Bemidjians honor history of American flag with Flag Day events

BEMIDJI — The vibrant stars and stripes of the American flag were on prominent display on Wednesday as Flag Day was honored with gatherings at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park and at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Flag Day, celebrated on June 14 each year, commemorates the Continental Congress approving the design of a national flag in 1777.

President Woodrow Wilson first issued a proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14, 1916, but the holiday wasn’t officially signed into law until 1949. Since then, U.S. presidents have issued a Flag Day and Flag Week proclamation each year.

“I, therefore, suggest and request that throughout the nation and if possible in every community the fourteenth day of June be observed as Flag Day with special patriotic exercises,” Wilson’s proclamation read, “at which means shall be taken to give significant expression to our thoughtful love of America, our comprehension of the great mission of liberty and justice to which we have devoted ourselves as a people…”

Members of the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 and other participants salute the American flag during a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

This year, as the American flag was honored in cities across the country, Bemidjians came out to Ralph Gracie Memorial Park for an annual ceremony held by the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 and the Bemidji Elks.

Attendees joined in the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the event, followed by a reading of the flag’s history by Bemidji Elks Past Exalted Ruler Mark Dickinson.

“Our flag is at once a history, a declaration and a prophecy,” he said. “It represents the American nation as it was at its birth. It speaks for what it is today and it holds the opportunity for the future to add other stars to the glorious constellation.”

Bemidji Elks Past Exalted Ruler Mark Dickinson speaks about the history of the American flag during a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Dickinson detailed the history of the American flag, dating back to the founding of Jamestown in 1607 when the Flag of England was the flag of the American people, up to the most recent change to the flag in 1960 when the 50th star was added to recognize Hawaii.

“The gentle breezes with lingering caress kiss the folds of no flag which can compare with it in beauty,” Dickinson read. “There is no such red in budding rose, in falling leaf or sparkling wine; no such white in April blossom, in crescent moon or mountain snow; no such blue in woman’s eye, in ocean’s depth or heaven’s dome and no such pageantry of clustering stars and streaming light in all the spectrum of the sea and sky.”

To conclude the Elks' portion of the program, attendees sang “God Bless America” and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members of the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 then held a traditional flag retirement ceremony for unserviceable American flags. Attendees gathered around and placed their hands on their hearts as First Lieutenant Robert Long set the flags in a drum to be properly burned.

First Lieutenant Robert Long, center, places decommissioned American flags in a drum for a flag retirement ceremony during a Flag Day event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The ceremony for the disposal of unserviceable flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of the American Legion in 1937 in New York.

"In a proper service of tribute and memory and love, our flag becomes faded and worn and must be honorably retired from life," the resolution read. "Such retirement of flags that have become unserviceable may be done in public with respectful and honorable rites."

Members of the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 and the Bemidji Elks participate in a flag retirement ceremony during a Flag Day event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

American Legion members, Bemidji Elks members and attendees of a Flag Day ceremony pose under the flag pole on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

'A symbol of democracy'

At Paul Bunyan Park, members of Indivisible Bemidji gathered for a Flag Day event to honor the flag as a symbol of democracy.

Propping up letters spelling “Democracy” and hoisting American flags, the group of about a dozen people stood facing Paul Bunyan Drive for about an hour and received plenty of supportive honks from passing vehicles.

According to its website, Indivisible Bemidji’s mission is to support “civility, integrity, common good, mutual respect and equity, civic responsibility, liberty and justice for all.”

Members of Indivisible Bemidji stand along the sidewalk at Paul Bunyan Park with letters reading "Democracy" on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We educate voters and we give them events and activities that they can do to promote grassroots activism,” Indivisible Bemidji member Leanne Jaskowiak said about the group’s purpose.

Indivisible Bemidji member Sherry Kloha added that the group holds the event on Flag Day as a reminder that the inclusivity of democracy is represented by the American flag.

“We thought Flag Day was a good day to highlight progressive values,” she said, “and we just wanted to remind people that the flag is a symbol of democracy for everyone — that it includes all of us and it’s not just for one group of people.”