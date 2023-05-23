Bemidjians celebrate Jesus beyond the walls of the church

BEMIDJI — Regardless of age, denomination or affiliation, hundreds of believers gathered on Saturday, May 20, to celebrate something they all have in common: Jesus.

As the primary focus of a March for Jesus event is to unite the entire body of Christ in cities across the world for the sole purpose to worship Jesus, members of the Bemidji community did just that as they marched down Minnesota Avenue, along Third Street and eventually ended the day at Paul Bunyan Park for music and prayer.

Participants gather for worship at Paul Bunyan Park following the March for Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“(Jesus) deserves to receive extravagant praise in full public view as a living testimony from a living church to a living God,” the March for Jesus website reads. “Lavishing love on Jesus is our agenda. The March creates an atmosphere for evangelism, prayer efforts and reconciliation because Jesus is the primary focus.”

As attendees made their way to the park for worship, local pastor and leader in the community Justin Hoover addressed the participants and called Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince to the stage to lead them in prayer.

Mayor Jorge Prince, left, and Justin Hoover address the attendees following the March for Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Paul Bunyan Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We are so blessed to live in a country where we have the opportunity to choose our own faith, who we put our trust in and who we believe in. With my role in the city, my job is to make sure everyone here is treated fairly, regardless of what their faith may or may not be,” Prince said to the participants. “We all have choices, I made a choice to give my heart to Jesus a long time ago and I’m so happy to be here with you all today as a citizen.”

After the opening prayer, Hoover called minister and Founder of Journey Into The Word Ministry JP Olson to the stage to lead the crowd in a song called “Miracle Worker.”

Ordained minister and Founder of Journey Into The Word Ministry JP Olson leads the crowd in song following the March for Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Paul Bunyan Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I want to introduce my friend JP Olson. She goes into some of the hardest places in the world like India, Haiti and the heart of the slums because of her heart for Jesus and her heart for people,” Hoover said. “God saved her and called her to gospel ministry to use her voice for Jesus.”

Bemidji’s first March for Jesus was held back in the 90s — and after collaborating with multiple local churches and leaders throughout the years, the event has gotten bigger and bigger each year.

Participants make their way down Third Street during the March for Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The March for Jesus organization originally began as a series of church-led marches in London, England, in the 80s. Shortly after, the marches spread to the U.S. after attracting thousands of marchers.

For more information about the march, visit themarchforjesus.org or the March for Jesus: Bemidji Facebook page.

A women holds a lamb as she makes her way down Minnesota Avenue during the March for Jesus on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

