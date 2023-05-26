99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder for drug overdose

Becky Lyn Stough, 44, of Bemidji, pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree murder for an incident that took place in June 2020.

courts2.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:50 AM

BEMIDJI — A Bemidji woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for her role in the drug overdose death of a man in 2020.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, 44-year-old Becky Lyn Stough, of Bemidji, pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 25, to third-degree murder for selling/giving/distributing controlled substance schedules I and II.

The guilty plea comes after the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, responded to a call to investigate an unresponsive male, identified in court documents as R.R., as a possible victim of a drug overdose on June 29, 2020.

R.R. was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose. After an investigation, law enforcement learned that Stough had been selling pills laced with fentanyl in the Bemidji area.

Even though Stough did not directly give the pills to R.R., law enforcement was able to tie the pills that killed him back to Stough, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When confronted, she eventually admitted to selling the pills known as “perc 30s” which contained fentanyl and had been found in the victim’s bedroom.

"The prosecution of Stough for third-degree murder, based alone on the distribution of drugs to the community, is the first such successful prosecution of a drug dealer in our community who did not directly give the drugs to the deceased," Hanson said in the release said.

During Stough's plea hearing, she admitted to selling pills that she knew were laced with fentanyl in the Bemidji area and that it was foreseeable that someone could die as a result.

A sentencing hearing will be held on June 27.

"(I) would like to thank all of the hard-working members of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who helped investigate this crime," Hanson said. "(I) would also like to thank all of the staff of the Beltrami County Attorney’s office who put in many hours on this matter, specifically, Assistant County Attorney Symon Schindler-Syme, Legal Assistant Ashley Yoder, and Victim Services Coordinator Riley Irish."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County offices, solid waste facilities set Memorial Day hours
May 26, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami miniature portrait on ivory pre-1822 courtesy Marzia Luchetti.png
Local
Beltrami Bicentennial event set for June 24-25
May 26, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - LEAD.jpg
Local
Northern Elementary holds 4th annual Northern Ninja Run
May 25, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org