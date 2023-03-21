Bemidji woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash

BEMIDJI — A Bemidji woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash on Oak Hills Road on Sunday.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at approximately 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Monroe Avenue Southwest and Oak Hills Road Southwest in Bemidji Township.

Upon investigation, it was determined that at the time of the collision, a 1998 white Ford Taurus was traveling east on Oak Hills Road Southwest, driven by 19-year-old Oak Hills Christian College student Isis Wald-Rall, and a 2012 gray Toyota Camry was northbound on Monroe Avenue Southwest, driven by 67-year-old Mary Lund of Bemidji.

Riggs mentioned that this is a controlled intersection with northbound and southbound traffic having to stop for Oak Hills Road.

It was determined that the crash took place after Lund crossed the intersection and was struck by the Wald-Rall. She became trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle and was then airlifted from the scene and transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. Driver impairment does not appear to be a factor, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police and Fire Departments, Bemidji Ambulance and North Memorial Air-Med.