Bemidji water tower damaged by implosion

BEMIDJI — The riser column of the Bemidji water tower on First Street East experienced damage from a column implosion today while the city’s utility department was performing maintenance.

Sections of the street were cordoned off for about two hours so the city could confirm the tower’s structural integrity. After an inspection, it was deemed structurally sound despite the dented column.

The city does not anticipate any major impacts to water services while the issue is resolved. Further questions can be directed to City Hall by calling (218) 759-3560.