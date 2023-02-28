99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji water tower damaged by implosion

The riser column of a Bemidji water tower experienced damage today, with an implosion denting the structure.

Water tower.jpg
Courtesy / Samuel Lalone
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 28, 2023 05:19 PM

BEMIDJI — The riser column of the Bemidji water tower on First Street East experienced damage from a column implosion today while the city’s utility department was performing maintenance.

Sections of the street were cordoned off for about two hours so the city could confirm the tower’s structural integrity. After an inspection, it was deemed structurally sound despite the dented column.

The city does not anticipate any major impacts to water services while the issue is resolved. Further questions can be directed to City Hall by calling (218) 759-3560.

By Pioneer Staff Report
