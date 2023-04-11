Bemidji Ward 1 voters cast their ballots in special election

BEMIDJI — Residents of Bemidji's Ward 1 came out to the American Indian Resource Center on Tuesday to vote in a special election for candidates Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and Ron Johnson.

The results of the election will fill a vacant seat left on the Bemidji City Council after At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer vacated the seat for her current position. The winner will finish out the current term, which runs through 2024.

A Ward 1 resident takes a ballot from Election Judge Josie Fultz, left, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the American Indian Resource Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fiskevold Gould, 34, is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation and serves on several area commissions and boards. She lives in Bemidji with her husband Joe, who was recently elected to the Beltrami County Board, and their dog Coya.

Johnson, 72, is the current Ward 3 representative on the city council, but due to redistricting will not be eligible to run for his current seat. A lifelong Bemidji resident, Johnson works as a Design and Promotions Manager at Lakeland PBS in Bemidji and has served on the city council for 22 years.