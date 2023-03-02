99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Veterans Home to host community office open house

The Bemidji Veterans Home will be hosting an open house at its community office on March 10.

030423.N.BP.OPENHOUSE 1.jpg
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 02:29 PM

BEMIDJI — Potential residents, future employees and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Bemidji Veterans Home at a community office open house set for 1 to 3 p.m. on March 10, at the Bemidji Veterans Home Community Office located at Westridge Commerce Center, 2300 24th St. NW, Suite 108.

Attendees will have a chance to meet Veterans Home Administrator Kevin Gish and Director of Nursing Dani Churness, alongside other members of the team.

An informational and social opportunity, those who attend will learn about construction progress, resident admissions and ways to volunteer and donate. Light refreshments will also be served and no pre-registration is required.

Those interested in business partnerships or employment will have a chance to learn about employee recruitment efforts and opportunities for partnerships as local vendors and businesses.

Progress on the veterans home is running on schedule, and in early February it was announced that construction was 70% complete. The home will serve up to 72 residents who are qualified veterans or a spouse of a qualified veteran and who need skilled nursing care. The first residents of the home are expected to be admitted in August.

Gish began his new role in December and has begun hiring the leadership team including Director of Nursing Dani Churness. Eventually, more than 150 full-time and part-time employees will work at the home. Most staff will be hired in late spring/early summer.

Job postings are publicized on the State of Minnesota Careers website at mn.gov/careers and search for Bemidji Veterans Home.

The home is also looking to contract with a number of local businesses to provide goods and services, including everything from a barber/beautician and chaplain to laundry services and equipment repair.

For questions, contact BemidjiVeteransHome.MDVA@state.mn.us or (218) 308-2759.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
