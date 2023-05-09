Bemidji to require annexation if water and sewer are extended to Northern Township

BEMIDJI — In a decisive step, the Bemidji City Council approved a motion during a special meeting on Monday to require annexation if the city extends water and sewer services to Northern Township.

This follows a months-long discussion between the two governments prompted by interest raised in 2021 from Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge to connect to Bemidji’s municipal system.

After Northern Township expressed its opposition to the annexation this would have prompted, discussions began on an alternative where the township would construct its own infrastructure and connect to Bemidji’s system for an established fee.

If agreed to via a Memorandum of Understanding, as requested by Northern Township’s Board, this would break the city’s long-standing policy of requiring annexation when connecting to city water and sewer.

Other concerns with the MOU were later outlined by city staff, particularly in regard to the legal precedent it could set for the city’s future ability to annex property, leading to a request for direction from the council prior to an upcoming meeting with Northern Township.

While acknowledging that Northern Township has been clear regarding its stance on possible annexation, the councilors also expressed their own uncertainties about the MOU’s feasibility.

“One of my biggest concerns all along in this is what is the precedent we’re setting, and will that become a liability in the years that follow?” shared Mayor Jorge Prince. “I’d have a hard time supporting an MOU at this point.”

“We don’t extend (services) outside our borders, you won’t see cities that do,” said Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson. “Extending water and sewer outside city borders is very, very concerning to me, and it should be to the whole council.”

Even beyond the potential ramifications for future annexation, councilors also expressed worries that the MOU is simply no longer a viable option for the city to consider.

“We’re getting to a point where I don’t know what solutions we have in regards to this MOU,” said Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera. “There’s the real issue of the time and effort we’d have to do for the out-of-box thinking if we go forward. It might be challenging right now.”

Additional obstacles

Another topic related to the discussion was Ruttger’s involvement since it was the resort's request that initially began the discussion between Bemidji and Northern Township.

While Ruttger’s did email an inquiry about connecting to city infrastructure, it hasn’t submitted a formal request for annexation.

“(Ruttger’s) hasn’t stepped forward for annexation,” said At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer. “We’ve been discussing this for a great deal of time with really no documentation from that business.”

The price of the project was also discussed, and the question of how it would be funded if one of the options were chosen.

City Engineer Sam Anderson shared that the initial estimates for extending water and sewer to Ruttger’s and beyond to Lake Bemidji State Park came in at around $8.5 million. In the past two years, the estimate has grown to over $10 million.

Ron Eischens, Bemidji’s Financial Director, further explained the funding concerns. If the city proceeds without annexation or requiring connection to the municipal system, bonds for the project would be harder to come by since future customers wouldn’t be guaranteed.

“(Funding) is something we haven’t talked about enough,” Eischens said. “That additional burden is going to get spread about the rest of the utility customers.”

With these considerations, Johnson made a motion to require annexation if the city extends water and sewer services around Lake Bemidji. This passed 5-2, with Thayer and Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson in opposition.

Peterson had previously expressed his preference to avoid annexation and continue working on an MOU. Thayer shared that her vote was a matter of language and that she would have preferred the motion to read “some form of annexation” to provide more nuance.

“I think some of us all along were saying ‘We’re willing to discuss (an MOU) conceptually,’ but it was always going to be about the details,” Prince said. “Now as we’re filling in the details of what all this means, we’re at a point of decision-making.”