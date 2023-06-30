Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji to enact odd/even sprinkling ban July 5

To accommodate Phase 2 of the Water Treatment Plant project, the city will enact an odd/even sprinkling ban to reduce peak water use starting July 5.

Sprinkler web art.jpg
Bemidji has enacted an odd/even sprinkling ban that will go into effect on Wednesday, July 5, and remain until further notice.
Courtesy / Pixabay
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:27 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji has enacted an odd/even sprinkling ban that will go into effect on Wednesday, July 5, and remain until further notice.

The ban will be to reduce peak water usage in areas served by the municipal water system as part of Phase 2 of the Water Treatment Plant project.

These restrictions require:

  • All water customers, residential and commercial, with addresses ending in an odd number can water their lawns on odd-numbered days.
  • All water customers, residential and commercial, with addresses ending in an even number can water their lawns on even-numbered days.
  • No watering will be permitted between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on any day, due to the large quantity that can be lost to evaporation.

Certain exemptions to this water restriction include:

  • Newly seeded/sodded yards are exempt from the odd/even restrictions for a period of two weeks, hourly restrictions still remain.
  • Over-seeding or spot repair of existing, established yards may be watered daily with a hand-controlled hose, hourly restrictions still remain.
  • Car washing, filling children's swimming pools and children playing in hose-operated sprinklers or water toys are exempt from all watering restrictions.
  • Hand watering of flower pots, baskets and vegetable gardens is permitted at any time.
  • Any sprinkler system that is not served by municipal water is exempt from these restrictions.

Anyone with questions about the water restrictions, can visit the city of Bemidji website or contact the Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
