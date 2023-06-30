Bemidji to enact odd/even sprinkling ban July 5

BEMIDJI — Bemidji has enacted an odd/even sprinkling ban that will go into effect on Wednesday, July 5, and remain until further notice.

The ban will be to reduce peak water usage in areas served by the municipal water system as part of Phase 2 of the Water Treatment Plant project.

These restrictions require:



All water customers, residential and commercial, with addresses ending in an odd number can water their lawns on odd-numbered days.

All water customers, residential and commercial, with addresses ending in an even number can water their lawns on even-numbered days.

No watering will be permitted between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on any day, due to the large quantity that can be lost to evaporation.

Certain exemptions to this water restriction include:

Newly seeded/sodded yards are exempt from the odd/even restrictions for a period of two weeks, hourly restrictions still remain.

Over-seeding or spot repair of existing, established yards may be watered daily with a hand-controlled hose, hourly restrictions still remain.

Car washing, filling children's swimming pools and children playing in hose-operated sprinklers or water toys are exempt from all watering restrictions.

Hand watering of flower pots, baskets and vegetable gardens is permitted at any time.

Any sprinkler system that is not served by municipal water is exempt from these restrictions.

Anyone with questions about the water restrictions, can visit the city of Bemidji website or contact the Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.