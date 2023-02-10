Bemidji Symphony partners with Table for 7 for 'Elegant Escapade' concert experience

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra is partnering with Table for 7 to host an Elegant Escapade, a dining experience paired with some of film’s most famous music.

Set for Sunday, Feb. 19, the concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Bemidji High School with either 1:30 or 5:30 p.m. meal times options at Table for 7.

“This is one of my favorite concerts during the year,” said Dr. Beverly Everett, the orchestra conductor. “It truly draws the musicians and audience together and allows us to be part of some of the greatest music of our time.”

The concert, titled “Escape to the Movies” will feature music from a wide range of films and movie franchises, including “Indiana Jones,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “The Lion King.”

This year’s concert will also feature young performers, as the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will be performing the “Raider’s March Theme” alongside interested student performers.

To add to the fun, orchestra members will be in costume, and the audience is encouraged to join in and wear outfits inspired by their favorite characters.

The meals at Table for 7 will be inspired by Egyptian cuisine. Attendees will enjoy an Egyptian barley salad to start and will have their choice of entreés to choose from. These include kofta, walleye shakshuka or vegan kushari. House-made baklava will be served as dessert.

Tickets include both the meal and the concert and are priced at $65. They can be purchased online through Feb. 17. For those who already have season tickets for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, a ticket option for the 1:30 p.m. meal is available for $45.