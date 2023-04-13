Bemidji State University to host service-learning event April 20

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host a community engagement and service-learning information session from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Mayflower Building.

Faculty, staff and students from BSU and Northwest Technical College will share service-learning opportunities designed to bring together students and community organizations, and students will showcase a variety of projects they have recently completed in the Bemidji area.

"BSU and NTC’s service-learning program exists to create community engagement opportunities in the Bemidji community and to provide personal and academic growth to BSU and NTC students," a release said.

All community partners and organizations are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring business cards to share with others. Food and door prizes will also be provided.

RSVPs are requested, but not required, by Monday, April 17. Those interested can contact BSU professor Donna Pawlowski at donna.pawlowski@bemidjistate.edu.