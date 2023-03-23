Bemidji State University to host Narcan training March 27

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, in Bensen Hall 115 on the BSU campus.

Andrea Herold, Rural AIDS Action Network educator and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose including administering naloxone — commonly known as Narcan — to reverse overdoses.

The event is sponsored by the BSU Student Nurses Association, Rural AIDS Action Network and the BSU Center for Student Health and Counseling.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.