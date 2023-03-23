99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji State University to host Narcan training March 27

Andrea Herold, educator and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose including administering naloxone — or Narcan — to reverse overdoses.

110321.N.BP.OPIOIDEVENT.jpg
Andrea Herold, health educator with Rural AIDS Action Network, shows a naloxone kit to attendees during an opioid awareness event on Oct. 28, 2021, in the Hagg-Sauer Hall auditorium at Bemidji State University.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:34 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, in Bensen Hall 115 on the BSU campus.

Andrea Herold, Rural AIDS Action Network educator and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose including administering naloxone — commonly known as Narcan — to reverse overdoses.

The event is sponsored by the BSU Student Nurses Association, Rural AIDS Action Network and the BSU Center for Student Health and Counseling.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
New business director on deck for special Bemidji school board meeting
March 23, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Local
Parks and Rec to hold Chat from the Mat yoga class series
March 23, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Adventures in Lifelong Learning web art.jpg
Local
Adventures in Lifelong Learning spring events scheduled
March 22, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Local
20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Great River Rescue web art
Local
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
crash1.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash
March 21, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report