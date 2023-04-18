Bemidji State University to celebrate Earth Day with campus activities

BEMIDJI — Earth Day is an annual celebration to support environmental protection and raise awareness about environmental issues and this year students at Bemidji State University plan to do just that.

On Saturday, April 22, BSU is set to host a variety of activities to encourage environmental stewardship within the campus community and beyond. This year’s Earth Day events focus on environmental regulation and investing in the planet through sustainable actions.

Stride into Spring 5K/10K Fun Run, Walk and Roll

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the Gillett Wellness Center parking lot, faculty, students and the community are invited to kick off the spring season by taking part in the annual Stride into Spring 5K/10K Fun Run, Walk and Roll.

Registration information is available on BSU’s sustainability website at bemidjistate.edu/offices/sustainability.

Earth Day Fair

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, BSU will host an Earth Day Fair located northwest of the John Glas Fieldhouse. From tips on how to support pollinators, reduce waste and grow vibrant gardens to supporting Earth’s pollinators, the fair will have it all.

Several community organizations will be on-hand to share information and activities, including Bemidji Master Naturalists, Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, Bemidji Sustainability Commission, Citizens Climate Lobby – Bemidji, Conservation Minnesota, Growing Our Future, Indivisible Bemidji, Mississippi Headwaters Audubon and the Birds, Bees, Butterflies, Bemidji organization.

Attendees can expect to leave the event with increased knowledge on sustainability, free seeds and a few crafts.

Lunch can be purchased from Teresa’s Wicked Tasty Food Truck.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at facebook.com/events/s/earth-day-fair.