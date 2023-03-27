Bemidji State to host Women's History Month presentation, dinner March 30

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will conclude its celebration of Women’s History Month with a keynote presentation and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Beaux Arts Ballroom in Bemidji State’s Hobson Memorial Union.

Maria Bevacqua, professor of gender and women’s studies at Minnesota State University Mankato, will present a keynote speech titled "Gender Justice and the Supreme Court."

Her speech will cover the historical challenges that impact women’s equality and what can be done to continue that pursuit of equality, a release said.

“This event will shed light on the current and continuing activism and research women do that address inequalities in the world,” event organizer and BSU professor Jozie Nummi said in the release. “I am very excited for the opportunity to dedicate time and efforts to include the wider community in these important conversations.”

BSU faculty and staff coordinated several events throughout March for the broader community around the theme of “reimagining justice,” honoring women-led movements, addressing missing and murdered Indigenous women, and issues concerning members of the queer community experiencing discrimination, sexual harassment and oppression.

The event is free and open to the public.