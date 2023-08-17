Bemidji State residential life staff provide needed support during move-in day

BEMIDJI — They are among the first faces that freshmen happen upon when moving into Tamarack and Oak Halls at Bemidji State, and they act as resources for students well beyond move-in day and orientation weekend.

On a windy Thursday morning, residential life staff — including assistant residence hall directors and resident assistants — could be seen welcoming students to their respective dorms as the class of 2027 readied themselves for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

On the frontlines amidst the controlled chaos were BSU seniors Calvin Darling and Zachary Anderson, who helped with check-in as students strolled into Tamarack Hall with their mini-fridges, bedding and cooking essentials.

Incoming Bemidji State freshmen sign in and receive their dorm information outside of Tamarack Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during BSU move-in day. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

As a resident assistant last year, Darling has stepped into a new role as assistant residence hall director for Tamarack this year, something he looks forward to along with tying up all loose ends that will come throughout his senior year.

“I’m really excited to take the step up from being an RA last year and help to run a building,” Darling said. “Graduating is pretty high on the list and getting my research project done after two years of trying to get that finished.”

Drawing parallels to his time at BSU, Darling hopes for several positive outcomes for the incoming freshman class.

“I just hope they take time to really take it in,” Darling said, “get involved as much as possible and just enjoy every moment that they have here.”

In the interest of forging strong relationships with Thursday’s move-in as the kick-off, Anderson considered his role an important part of gaining experience in a field he may pursue in the future.

“Something that interests me is admissions and something like today is really pertinent to that,” Anderson said. “I’m just excited to really engage with students this year. I hope (the freshmen) make relationships that are lasting, not only throughout college but also once they graduate.”

Joscelin Eischens has served as the area director for Tamarack and Oak Halls since January 2022. A BSU graduate herself, Eischens initially pursued music education but found her true calling in higher education student affairs. After finishing up graduate school, she returned to BSU once her current role opened up.

“I’m here as the person that answers all the questions, puts out any fires and helps students have a great first move-in experience,” Eischens detailed.

Throughout the school year, Eischens supervises student staff, for which Tamarack Hall has 18 and Oak Hall has 11. In total, around 50 students work for BSU’s Residential Life.

As her role takes shape with the fresh start that a new school year brings, Eischens aims to make BSU a welcoming place that students will call home for the next nine months.

“This is my favorite part of the year when new students come as well as welcoming back our Beavers that are living on campus with us again,” Eischens left off. “I love the excitement, the new energy and I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Following move-in day, BSU’s orientation events will include the annual founder’s walk and convocation, a procession that starts at Bangsberg Hall and ends at the BSU Gymnasium. A candle-lighting ceremony then takes place as a way to symbolize a student’s induction into academic life at BSU.

Also included are several speaking panels, wellness events, recreation and social hours taking place through the first week of classes, which start Monday, Aug. 21, for BSU and Northwest Technical College.

