Bemidji State, NTC send off over 1,000 graduates as part of 2023 graduating class

BEMIDJI — Throughout three ceremonies, Bemidji State University recognized over 1,000 graduates during its 103rd commencement ceremonies on Friday, signifying a transition from student to alumni.

With one ceremony designated for each college, BSU recognized 268 graduates from the College of Arts, Education and Humanities. There were 345 graduates representing the College of Business, Mathematics and Science while the College of Individual and Community Health recognized 401 graduates.

Speaking at his first commencements as BSU and Northwest Technical College president, John Hoffman emphasized the work that the graduates have done throughout their time in college and the work they have yet to do.

BSU and NTC President John Hoffman, left, shakes hands with a graduate during the conferring of degrees at Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“(Moving forward), it’s about more than careers. It’s about well-being and the ways that you lead your lives,” Hoffman said. “It’s about using what you have learned as you’re fixing wrongs in your work, in your communities as you see oppression or whatever it may be.

“Take the lead to interrupt (oppression) and create a better future for yourselves, for your families, for your communities,” Hoffman added. “Part of getting that ‘A’ is giving back.”

Graduates applaud following Tuleah Palmer's Distinguished Minnesotan Address during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hoffman relayed several highlights from the past year including Beaver football making the Sweet 16 in their NCAA tournament for the first time in history, the return of Bemidji Opera Theater’s Opera Night, several graduates attending national conferences and local service learning opportunities that have allowed graduates to give back to their communities.

“As I express gratitude, you have made this a great year. You have overcome a great deal to make these important and transformational years,” Hoffman said.

Graduates applaud after hearing welcoming remarks from BSU President John Hoffman during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Social studies education graduate Caleb Travis provided the student address for the College of Arts, Education and Humanities. Travis drew parallels between his college experience with the TV show, “The Office,” and the popular quote, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

“This reminds us that we should never let an opportunity pass us by and opportunities are not always easy to come by. Sometimes this requires us to step out of our comfort zones and take risks,” Travis said. “Michael Scott’s decision to start his own paper company in ‘The Office’ is an excellent example of this.

“He knew it wouldn’t be easy, but he saw an opportunity and he took a chance regardless of the challenges that he would face. While he did face difficulty along the way, he ultimately succeeded because he was willing to take that shot.”

Dr. Allen Bedford, BSU's vice president of academic affairs, left, shakes hands with a graduate during the conferring of degrees at Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU and NTC President John Hoffman, left, shakes hands with a graduate student during the conferring of degrees at Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Marketing communication graduate Peyton Barber addressed the College of Business, Mathematics and Science while social work graduate Tiffany Anderson spoke on behalf of the College of Individual and Community Health.

This year's Distinguished Minnesotan Tuleah Palmer, a 2000 BSU graduate and chief executive officer of the Blandin Foundation, provided remarks regarding the past four years for many of the graduates.

Naturally, the 2023 graduates were significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that cemented its place in the latter half of the spring semester of their freshman years.

“These years have been hard, confusing and fatiguing. During almost all of them, you’ve sat in front of a screen and learned,” Palmer said. “A sore back, too many carbs, strained eyes, and some of you did this with children and some of you did this while you worked.”

Tuleah Palmer, president and CEO of the Blandin Foundation, delivers the Distinguished Minnesotan Address during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Despite the challenges, Palmer noted the graduates’ grit and determination that they will take with them throughout their lives along with the changes they will continue to navigate.

“We are not who we were and we are not yet who we will be,” Palmer added. “What makes this day so extraordinary is that you are who you’re becoming. You are a promise and you are hope. You are what we need right now.”

NTC's commencement takes place Friday evening at 7 p.m. A total of 218 graduates will be recognized and nursing student Alyx Johnson will be NTC’s student speaker.

All ceremony recordings can be viewed on BSU and NTC’s YouTube, Vimeo and Facebook pages.

A graduate moves her tassel to the left side after receiving her diploma during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Graduates are led down the aisle during the processional at Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer