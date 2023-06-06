99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji State, Northwest Tech recognized for commitment to first-generation student success

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently named among 76 new members of the First Scholars Network for the 2023-2024 school year.

bsu-ntc-logo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:49 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently named among 76 new members of the First Scholars Network for the 2023-2024 school year.

Announced by the Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation, a release stated that BSU and NTC demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

“Since our beginnings, BSU and NTC have taken a different path than most colleges and universities by choosing to serve first-generation college students,” BSU and NTC President John Hoffman said in the release. “We've taken pride in helping them earn college degrees, gain access to higher quality jobs and change the future of their families.”

Approximately half of BSU and NTC students are first-generation college students, meaning that their parents do not have college degrees.

Hoffman recognized the work of Travis Greene, vice president for student life and success at BSU and NTC; Dr. Ketmani Kouanchau, executive vice president at NTC; and members of the institutions’ student success teams for their efforts in securing this recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powered by the Center for First-generation Student Success, the First Scholars Network is a four-phase approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance student success through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources and establishing peer networks. More than 350 institutions of higher education have entered the Network, representing 49 states and Washington D.C.

As a Network Member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting and more.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Rail Corridor.jpg
Local
Sanford Bemidji to no longer own, operate proposed Rail Corridor wellness center
June 06, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
road closure stock photo.jpg
Local
Carr Lake Road SE railroad crossing to close for repairs June 12-14
June 06, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Jared Rubado 2023.jpg
Columns
Pioneer Perspectives: A debt of gratitude to a longtime firefighter
June 03, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji sends 8 to state on final day of Section 8-3A meet
June 03, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report