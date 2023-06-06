Bemidji State, Northwest Tech recognized for commitment to first-generation student success

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently named among 76 new members of the First Scholars Network for the 2023-2024 school year.

Announced by the Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation, a release stated that BSU and NTC demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

“Since our beginnings, BSU and NTC have taken a different path than most colleges and universities by choosing to serve first-generation college students,” BSU and NTC President John Hoffman said in the release. “We've taken pride in helping them earn college degrees, gain access to higher quality jobs and change the future of their families.”

Approximately half of BSU and NTC students are first-generation college students, meaning that their parents do not have college degrees.

Hoffman recognized the work of Travis Greene, vice president for student life and success at BSU and NTC; Dr. Ketmani Kouanchau, executive vice president at NTC; and members of the institutions’ student success teams for their efforts in securing this recognition.

Powered by the Center for First-generation Student Success, the First Scholars Network is a four-phase approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance student success through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources and establishing peer networks. More than 350 institutions of higher education have entered the Network, representing 49 states and Washington D.C.

As a Network Member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting and more.