Bemidji State music scholarship auditions open for fall 2023

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State Department of Music will host on-campus auditions for fall 2023 music scholarships on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Thompson Recital Hall of BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

According to a release, the music department offers an extensive array of scholarships, which include full-tuition scholarships for Minnesota students, housing scholarships, endowed scholarships and numerous cash awards starting at $500.

Applicants are encouraged to submit five to 15 minutes of music that represents their highest level of musicianship and will ideally include two works of contrasting style. Additional instructions for submissions in the vocal, piano, winds and brass categories are available at www.bemidjistate.edu.

Scholarships are available to all students regardless of major. An application deadline is set for Friday, Jan. 20.

More information can be found by contacting Eric Olson at eric.olson.2@bemidjistate.edu.