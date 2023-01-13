99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji State music scholarship auditions open for fall 2023

An application deadline is set for Friday, Jan. 20.

Bemidji State University.jpg
Bemidji State University (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State Department of Music will host on-campus auditions for fall 2023 music scholarships on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Thompson Recital Hall of BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

According to a release, the music department offers an extensive array of scholarships, which include full-tuition scholarships for Minnesota students, housing scholarships, endowed scholarships and numerous cash awards starting at $500.

Applicants are encouraged to submit five to 15 minutes of music that represents their highest level of musicianship and will ideally include two works of contrasting style. Additional instructions for submissions in the vocal, piano, winds and brass categories are available at www.bemidjistate.edu.

Scholarships are available to all students regardless of major. An application deadline is set for Friday, Jan. 20.

More information can be found by contacting Eric Olson at eric.olson.2@bemidjistate.edu.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITYEDUCATIONMUSIC
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
