Bemidji State Music Department to host Handel's 'Messiah' sing-along on July 12

Those wishing to sing are invited to attend optional rehearsals from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and Monday, July 10, at First Lutheran Church.

Bemidji State University.jpg
Bemidji State University
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:40 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State’s Department of Music invites the public to a sing-along performance of Handel’s “Messiah” during its inaugural Oratorio Night at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at First Lutheran Church.

BSU Professor Dwight Jilek, Patricia Connors and graduate student conductors from BSU’s Master of Music Education program will conduct the Bemidji Chorale and Baroque Festival Orchestra. Concertmaster Eric Olson and organist Sarah Carlson will appear alongside the orchestra.

The concert will also feature vocal solos by Professors Cory Renbarger, James Bowyer and Jennifer Olson.

Community members are welcome to listen or sing along to the choruses of “Messiah,” for which scores will be provided.

Those wishing to sing are invited to attend optional rehearsals from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and Monday, July 10, at First Lutheran Church.

The concert is free and open to the public.

