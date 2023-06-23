Bemidji State hosts NMRC robotics programming camp

BEMIDJI — Cass Lake-Bena’s Nathan Villebrun was among 30 students from robotics teams across Minnesota and North Dakota who converged on the Bemidji State campus June 12-13 for the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference’s fourth annual robotics programming camp.

According to a release, this camp was first held in the summer of 2018 after the collaboration of NMRC member teams identified programming skills as one of the top priorities to address for student growth and success.

“These skills are not only necessary for our teams to be successful on the field but needed in business and industry within our communities in order for them to thrive as well,” the release said.

During camp, students participated in either the Level 1 or Level 2 programming course in which they wrote code, deployed code to robots and tested the programs they wrote through a variety of hands-on activities.

In addition to their course, students received presentations on post-secondary opportunities at BSU. They also heard from industry experts and programmers from Paul Bunyan Communications about opportunities in northern Minnesota in which their developing programming skills could be put to work in the future.

“We would like to thank all of those who participated in this great event and congratulate all of those students who completed their respective programming courses,” the release added.

More information can be found at www.nmrconference.org.