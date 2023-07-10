Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji State elementary education program receives an 'A' grade by national council

Bemidji State University.jpg
Bemidji State University
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:07 PM

BEMIDJI — The National Council on Teacher Quality recently recognized Bemidji State’s elementary education program with an “A” grade for its preparation of future teachers in a new report.

According to a release, BSU is among 23% of universities in the nation and one of two in Minnesota to earn an “A” grade for meeting standards set by literacy experts for coverage of the most effective methods of reading instruction — often called the “science of reading.”

According to the NCTQ, national data shows that more than one-third of fourth-grade students, or over 1.3 million children, can not read at a basic level. They claim that their rating recognizes university programs that utilize instruction methods that have been proven to improve this issue.

To evaluate the quality of preparation being provided, the NCTQ analyzed syllabi, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for undergraduate elementary teacher candidates at BSU.

To earn an “A,” programs needed to meet NCTQ’s targets for coverage of the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Programs also shouldn’t teach more than three instructional methods that are unsupported by research on effective reading instruction.

The NCTQ evaluated 693 traditional undergraduate and graduate programs across the country, including 14 in Minnesota. Overall, just 112 programs earned an “A” and 48 earned an “A+.”

More information on BSU’s scoring and the NCTQ can be found at www.nctq.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
