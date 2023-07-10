Bemidji State elementary education program receives an 'A' grade by national council

BEMIDJI — The National Council on Teacher Quality recently recognized Bemidji State’s elementary education program with an “A” grade for its preparation of future teachers in a new report.

According to a release, BSU is among 23% of universities in the nation and one of two in Minnesota to earn an “A” grade for meeting standards set by literacy experts for coverage of the most effective methods of reading instruction — often called the “science of reading.”

According to the NCTQ, national data shows that more than one-third of fourth-grade students, or over 1.3 million children, can not read at a basic level. They claim that their rating recognizes university programs that utilize instruction methods that have been proven to improve this issue.

To evaluate the quality of preparation being provided, the NCTQ analyzed syllabi, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for undergraduate elementary teacher candidates at BSU.

To earn an “A,” programs needed to meet NCTQ’s targets for coverage of the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Programs also shouldn’t teach more than three instructional methods that are unsupported by research on effective reading instruction.

The NCTQ evaluated 693 traditional undergraduate and graduate programs across the country, including 14 in Minnesota. Overall, just 112 programs earned an “A” and 48 earned an “A+.”

More information on BSU’s scoring and the NCTQ can be found at www.nctq.org.