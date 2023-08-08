Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Senior Center to host Sonja’s Studio Ensemble

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:47 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host Sonja’s Studio Ensemble at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"This free event is open to the whole community," a release said. "Please come and enjoy the music of these promising students along with treats, coffee and fruit punch."

