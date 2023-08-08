Bemidji Senior Center to host Sonja’s Studio Ensemble
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host Sonja’s Studio Ensemble at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
"This free event is open to the whole community," a release said. "Please come and enjoy the music of these promising students along with treats, coffee and fruit punch."
