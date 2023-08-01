Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Senior Center to host pancake fundraiser

The Bemidji Senior Center will host its monthly pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its monthly pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Come join us for the best hotcakes in the land," a release said. "People come from miles around to enjoy this wonderful breakfast. This is a great time to get together with friends or stop for a hearty meal before traveling on to other activities."

The Senior Creation Gift Shop will be open during breakfast. All profits benefit will Bemidji Senior Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
3550309+police.jpg
Local
Investigation underway after pontoon crashes into Leech Lake dock
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
2h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
drowning1.jpg
Local
13-year-old girl found dead after possible drowning in Lake Julia near Bemidji
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
3d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
3d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek