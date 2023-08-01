Bemidji Senior Center to host pancake fundraiser

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its monthly pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Come join us for the best hotcakes in the land," a release said. "People come from miles around to enjoy this wonderful breakfast. This is a great time to get together with friends or stop for a hearty meal before traveling on to other activities."

The Senior Creation Gift Shop will be open during breakfast. All profits benefit will Bemidji Senior Center.