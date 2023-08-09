Bemidji Senior Center to hold 'Pain, Pain, Go Away' presentation
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a free community event titled "Pain, Pain Go Away" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
This educational presentation by Ph.D. Virgil Stenberg will focus on handling pain via micro-dosing, a release said.
