Bemidji Senior Center to hold 'Pain, Pain, Go Away' presentation

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a free community event titled "Pain, Pain Go Away" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

This educational presentation by Ph.D. Virgil Stenberg will focus on handling pain via micro-dosing, a release said.

