Bemidji Senior Center to hold activities July 11

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold several activities on Tuesday, July 11, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The July book club will meet at 10 a.m., followed by a Silver Stretchers exercise class at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. the center will host its July bingo game and at 2 p.m. there will be line dancing classes.

All of these activities are free and open to the public.