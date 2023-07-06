Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Senior Center to hold activities July 11

The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold several activities on Tuesday, July 11, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold several activities on Tuesday, July 11, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The July book club will meet at 10 a.m., followed by a Silver Stretchers exercise class at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. the center will host its July bingo game and at 2 p.m. there will be line dancing classes.

All of these activities are free and open to the public.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
070823.N.BP.REDPINEMOVE - 9.jpg
Local
Community rises up to help Red Pine residents facing eviction
13h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Local
Rep. Matt Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2983897+police.jpg
Local
3 arrested after Bemidji Township burglary
20h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Local
Rep. Matt Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
LESLIE HARPER.jpg
Local
Leech Lake Nation's Leslie Harper named 2023 Bush Foundation Fellowship recipient
1d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3304.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area walleye bite continues to wane
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report