Bemidji Senior Center offers bus trips to state fair
The Bemidji Senior Center is offering two bus trip options to the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 31.
The cost is $80 for members and $90 for non-members. Those interested can go to the senior center, located at 216 Third St. NW, and sign up for one of the bus trips.
