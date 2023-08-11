Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Senior Center offers bus trips to state fair

The Bemidji Senior Center is offering two bus trip options to the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 31.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:10 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is offering two bus trip options to the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 31.

The cost is $80 for members and $90 for non-members. Those interested can go to the senior center, located at 216 Third St. NW, and sign up for one of the bus trips.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Local
Blackduck Senior Center to serve lunch during Backwoods Bash
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Department of Health.jpg
Local
Red Lake's Charmaine Branchaud recognized as 2023 'immunization champion'
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - LEAD.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Fair kicks off in perfect summer fashion
17h ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
092122.O.BP.WILDRICE 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR offers tips as wild rice season approaches
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
starry trek
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed to monitor, protect Minnesota waters in Starry Trek event
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081123.S.BP.RENWARNEJACOBSEN Skate.jpg
Sports
Bemidji native Wren Warne-Jacobsen wins figure skating national title
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report