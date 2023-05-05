Bemidji Senior Center hosts Cinco De Mayo celebration

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center was a buzz of activity on Tuesday for a celebration in honor of Cinco De Mayo.

Miriam Rivera-Hoskinson, associate professor of Spanish Languages and Indigenous Studies at Bemidji State, gave a cultural presentation on the history of the holiday and taught a paper flower-making craft with the help of some BSU Spanish students.

BSU Professor Miriam Rivera-Hokanson leads participants in making crafts during a Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Contributed

Participants pose with their handmade crafts during a Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Contributed

The holiday is celebrated each year, marking when the Mexican army defeated the French on May 5, 1862.

In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is mostly observed in the state of Puebla, where the victory occurred, with traditions like military parades, recreations of the battle and other festivities, Rivera-Hoskinson said in her presentation.

In America, the day is more widely celebrated than in Mexico itself and is viewed by Mexican immigrants as a celebration of their culture and heritage. Awareness for the day was first raised by Latino activists in the 1960s.

Participants work on handmade crafts during a Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Contributed