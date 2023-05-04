Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji school bus sustains minor damage in Thursday morning accident, no injuries reported

The bus was occupied by Bemidji High School students at the time of the accident.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:04 AM

BEMIDJI — A Bemidji school district bus was involved in a traffic accident at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

According to a release, district transportation staff responded to the accident site where a car struck the bus, which resulted in minor damage.

The bus was occupied by Bemidji High School students at the time of the accident, after which students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school.

Students were screened by health office staff upon their arrival at school.

