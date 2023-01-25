STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Bemidji school bus rear-ended in Wednesday morning accident

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 10:28 AM
BEMIDJI — A Bemidji school district bus was involved in a traffic accident at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to a release, district transportation staff responded to the accident site where a car struck the rear of the bus, which resulted in minor damage.

The bus was occupied by Bemidji Middle School students at the time of the accident, after which students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school.

Students were screened by health office staff upon their arrival to school.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
