Bemidji school bus rear-ended in Wednesday morning accident
BEMIDJI — A Bemidji school district bus was involved in a traffic accident at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
According to a release, district transportation staff responded to the accident site where a car struck the rear of the bus, which resulted in minor damage.
The bus was occupied by Bemidji Middle School students at the time of the accident, after which students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school.
Students were screened by health office staff upon their arrival to school.
