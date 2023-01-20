STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji school board to discuss Pledge of Allegiance, public comment procedures at Jan. 23 meeting

The public can attend the meeting in person at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the district office or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 20, 2023 12:07 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet for its first regular session of 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the district office board room.

The board will vote on possibly adding the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to school board meetings.

The board will also review its public participation procedures and discuss issues relating to personnel complaints and rights to privacy.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
