Bemidji school board to discuss Pledge of Allegiance, public comment procedures at Jan. 23 meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet for its first regular session of 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the district office board room.

The board will vote on possibly adding the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to school board meetings.

The board will also review its public participation procedures and discuss issues relating to personnel complaints and rights to privacy.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.