Bemidji school board to discuss long-term maintenance, superintendent's evaluation

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, in the district office board room.

The board is set to approve its long-term facilities maintenance plan, for which annual approval is required by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The plan consists of three parts including a 10-year expense plan, a 10-year revenue projection and a statement of assurances that funds will be spent in ways that comply with state statutes for allowable spending.

The board will also share the outcomes of Superintendent Jeremy Olson’s evaluation, which was conducted in closed session at its June 26 meeting.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.