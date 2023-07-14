Bemidji school board to discuss long-term maintenance, superintendent's evaluation

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:04 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, in the district office board room.

The board is set to approve its long-term facilities maintenance plan, for which annual approval is required by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The plan consists of three parts including a 10-year expense plan, a 10-year revenue projection and a statement of assurances that funds will be spent in ways that comply with state statutes for allowable spending.

The board will also share the outcomes of Superintendent Jeremy Olson’s evaluation, which was conducted in closed session at its June 26 meeting.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
