Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20

BEMIDJI — A regular meeting for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the district office board room.

The board was originally scheduled to meet on Monday, April 17, but couldn't conduct business due to only three out of six board members being present. At least four board members must be in attendance in order to hold a meeting.

The board is set to consider potential reductions and additions in programs and positions as well as resolutions relating to terminations and non-renewal of contracts.

This follows a considerable discussion of the district’s cost mitigation strategy, which the board most recently discussed at a March 27 special meeting.