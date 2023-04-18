99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20

The board was originally scheduled to meet on Monday, April 17, but couldn't conduct business due to only three out of six board members being present.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:39 AM

BEMIDJI — A regular meeting for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the district office board room.

The board was originally scheduled to meet on Monday, April 17, but couldn't conduct business due to only three out of six board members being present. At least four board members must be in attendance in order to hold a meeting.

The board is set to consider potential reductions and additions in programs and positions as well as resolutions relating to terminations and non-renewal of contracts.

This follows a considerable discussion of the district’s cost mitigation strategy, which the board most recently discussed at a March 27 special meeting.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
