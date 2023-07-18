Bemidji school board approves LTFM plan, shares superintendent evaluation

BEMIDJI — Projections, plans and policies took up much of the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education’s regular meeting on Monday, marking the start of a new fiscal year as well as the one-year mark for Superintendent Jeremy Olson.

Among other items, the board unanimously approved the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan, for which the Minnesota Department of Education requires annual approval.

District Business Director Ashley Eastridge presented three parts that comprise the plan including a 10-year expense plan, a 10-year revenue projection and a statement of assurances that funds will be spent in ways that comply with state statutes for allowable spending.

Eastridge further explained that LTFM funds are restricted for uses including deferred capital expenditures and maintenance projects that prevent further erosion of facilities, increasing accessibility of school facilities, and health and safety projects.

“The 10-year expense plan is derived by populating the various expense categories with projects from our 10-year planning schedule,” Eastridge said. “If at some time we decide to do a major project, we can modify the schedule accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 10-year revenue projection is derived by using current data, including enrollment and building ages and rolling them forward. If we have a large project that qualifies for additional funding, we can request additional levy authority by providing specific project data to the department for approval.”

Eastridge noted the LTFM plan’s role within the district’s summer capital projects schedule, which was presented to the board at its May 15 meeting.

“(The summer capital projects schedule) included projects that are funded with both operating capital and LTFM funds,” Eastridge said. “Those projects that were funded with the LTFM funds are mainly selected based on our 10-year LTFM plan.”

Eastridge noted in May that capital projects will include LED lighting improvements at Northern and Lincoln Elementary and at the Paul Bunyan Center; milling, repaving and seal coating roads and parking lots at Bemidji Middle School; elevator cab repair and replacement at BMS and the district office; and other general projects.

Olson’s evaluation

Toward the end of the meeting, the board shared outcomes of Olson’s evaluation that was conducted in closed session at its June 26 meeting following his first year in the district.

Board chair Ann Long Voelkner noted several performance measures were considered during the board’s discussion and shared a summary of Olson’s evaluation on Monday.

“Dr. Jeremy Olson was welcomed one year ago as our new superintendent. Since then, he has been working tirelessly with students, staff, families and the Bemidji community to empower each learner to succeed in our diverse and changing world,” Long Voelkner shared.

The summary emphasized Olson’s capability to build relationships, improve upon his leadership, understand policy and law, and facilitate improved outcomes for students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Olson has the full support of the school board,” Long Voelkner left off. “We look forward to working with him knowing that with his leadership and dedication to students, there will be great things to come.”

The full meeting can be viewed on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the district board room.