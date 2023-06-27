Bemidji school board approves 2023-2024 preliminary budget, discusses MSHSL membership

BEMIDJI — Ahead of the start of a new fiscal year, the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education approved its preliminary operating budget for 2023-2024.

School boards are required to approve their budgets prior to July 1, or before the start of the upcoming fiscal year, with the idea that budgeting will change throughout the school year.

District Business Director Ashley Eastridge pointed to several numbers reflecting the financial well-being of the district, in particular its $68.1 million in operating revenue and $64 million in expenditures.

Leaving a $3.3 million surplus, Eastridge emphasized that $4.9 million in federal COVID funds will be expiring this upcoming fiscal year which illustrates a $1.6 million structural deficit for the district.

On the upside, she added that the district’s fund balance should be around 10% of its operating expenses. With a projected ending balance of $8.6 million, this would leave the district with a 13.4% fund balance relative to its $64 million in operating expenses.

In the general fund — which includes the aforementioned operating budget and funds that the district is required to use for specific purposes per state statute — the district projects a $12 million beginning balance.

With $79.2 million in revenue and $77 million in expenditures making way for a $2.2 million surplus, the district’s budget book states the following assumptions and projections when creating the general fund budget:



Increase in general education formula aid of 4%.

Increase in compensatory revenue funding of $2.2 million based on free and reduced lunch applications.

Decrease in enrollment by 2% from 2022-2023.

Increase in special education cross-subsidy from 40% to 44% resulting in $2.2 million.

Estimated increase in unsettled employee costs for negotiated labor agreements.

Estimated inflationary factor on expenditures.

Planned spending of $818,500 to renew the curriculum cycle.

Planned spending of $300,000 for transportation fleet.

Planned spending of $404,500 for technology needs.

Eastridge also broke down the district’s funding sources, which include 10.4% federal funds versus the 9.1% average from districts across the state. It also receives 76% from state sources versus the 71.1% statewide average and 13.4% from local sources, lower than the 19.8% average.

“Our district received a significantly lower percentage from local sources than the statewide average,” Eastridge said. “Our district has been trying to be respectful to our local taxpayers and only utilize what is necessary for operations.”

After crunching some more numbers, Superintendent Jeremy Olson spoke about the progress that has been made in addressing the district’s structural deficit.

“The budget that we’re seeing right now is miles ahead of where we thought it was going to be just six months ago,” he said. “I know it’s sometimes hard to see — looking post-2024 at the structural deficit — but we’ve closed a huge gap there.”

The district is set to adopt its revised budget at its January 2024 meeting.

A more detailed breakdown of the district’s preliminary operating budget will become available on the district website at www.bemidji.k12.mn.us.

Other business

Among other topics, the board approved its continued membership in the Minnesota State High School League, for which school boards are required to authorize each school year.

The approval was met with some hesitancy from certain board members who expressed concern over the MSHSL’s enforcement of the Minnesota Human Rights Act, particularly as it relates to gender identity and transgender athletes in sports.

Concerns brought forth by the board included how the district would accommodate transgender athletes, provide spaces that address student safety and the perceived fairness of a student participating in a sport on the grounds of their gender identity versus their sex assigned at birth.

Toward the end of the meeting, Olson provided his routine superintendent’s report while reflecting on his first year at the district since taking on the superintendency last summer.

“I want to thank the community of Bemidji for allowing me the grace and the space for my first year,” Olson said. “I’m just very thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given to be your superintendent.”

The board then entered a closed session for Olson’s superintendent evaluation before adjourning.

The full meeting can be viewed on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, in the district board room.