Bemidji Rotary looking to sponsor 6 high school students for youth leadership camp

BEMIDJI — Bemidji's Noon and Sunrise Rotary Clubs invite all area sophomores and juniors to submit an application to attend Camp RYLA, a youth leadership camp sponsored by Rotary each summer.

RYLA, which stands for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, is a week-long leadership camp held at the University of Minnesota Crookston, where high school students learn and develop their leadership skills while forging lifelong friendships, a release said.

Students will have the opportunity to meet their peers from across Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Canada, while they participate in activities and challenges throughout the week. Students will also hear from speakers on different key lessons and themes as they learn about what leadership means to them.

This year’s camp will be held July 9-15, and the Bemidji clubs are looking to sponsor six local students to attend. All expenses will be covered by Rotary, and transportation to Crookston will be provided.

For more information and to register, contact David Knudson at (218) 820-7002.