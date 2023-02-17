99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Rotary looking to sponsor 6 high school students for youth leadership camp

Bemidji’s Rotary clubs are looking to sponsor six high school students to attend Camp RYLA, a youth leadership camp held in July.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 10:05 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji's Noon and Sunrise Rotary Clubs invite all area sophomores and juniors to submit an application to attend Camp RYLA, a youth leadership camp sponsored by Rotary each summer.

RYLA, which stands for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, is a week-long leadership camp held at the University of Minnesota Crookston, where high school students learn and develop their leadership skills while forging lifelong friendships, a release said.

Students will have the opportunity to meet their peers from across Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Canada, while they participate in activities and challenges throughout the week. Students will also hear from speakers on different key lessons and themes as they learn about what leadership means to them.

This year’s camp will be held July 9-15, and the Bemidji clubs are looking to sponsor six local students to attend. All expenses will be covered by Rotary, and transportation to Crookston will be provided.

For more information and to register, contact David Knudson at (218) 820-7002.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
