Bemidji Public Library to celebrate inclusion, diversity with 'My Story' program

BEMIDJI — With “Find Your Voice” as the theme for this year’s summer reading program at Bemidji Public Library, it seemed natural to focus on voices that have historically gone unheard.

As such, a program about acceptance and inclusion as a celebration of LGBTQ Pride month fits into the theme perfectly.

Planned for 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, a program called “My Story” will be held at the library that will feature a variety of age-appropriate activities, ranging from rainbow snacks to stories celebrating inclusion, families and self-identity.

“The whole purpose is to just show the library is a space for everyone,” said Sabrina Grauman, Bemidij’s teen librarian. “I think everybody should have a space where they feel comfortable and included regardless of their identity.”

While the library was prepared for some negative responses to the program, what was unexpected was the amount of backlash that began to appear as news about the event spread.

“There’s so much misinformation about it. I think a lot of people assume we’re doing something that we’re not,” said Sheri Warren, Bemidji’s branch manager. “We’re not having a drag show.”

What the event will include is two portions aimed at different age groups. Children will listen to story time and songs, while teens and young adults will participate in a story slam.

“The children’s portion will have stories focused on inclusion and different types of families, or standing up for yourself and for others who may feel lonely or different,” Warren explained.

The focus isn’t just on LGBTQ identities and families, but on other family structures as well. These include grandparents raising children, families with foster children and interracial families.

The story slam, meanwhile, will give teens and young adults a chance to share a passage from a book that has impacted them, allowing them to talk and connect with their peers.

“I know we have a lot of LGBT teens in the area, so I felt it was important to connect with those teens in a way that they felt seen and heard,” Grauman said.

Both parts of the program have a focus on inclusion and a desire to help children and teens feel less alone.

“It’s important that people, especially young people, see and hear things from around our community that make them feel not as alone or not so different,” Warren shared. “Not just about LGBTQ, but with any other issue that can make teens feel isolated or different from their peers.”

Community response

But with the misinformation about what the event is swirling around, the library has received more than just the expected negative comments.

While some of the criticism has been civil, library staff has also been yelled at and harassed by some people who are upset about the upcoming event.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinions. We don’t mind hearing what people think, but I’m going to draw the line at abuse and name-calling against anybody — especially my staff,” Warren explained. “(People) yelling and screaming at us doesn’t achieve anything on either end.”

But for everyone who has been upset about the event, the library has heard from just as many who are supportive and thankful that the program is taking place.

“We have heard some very positive feedback and we’ve gotten a lot of support from community members," Grauman shared. “That’s been extremely helpful, just showing that we’re doing the right thing.”

The library still plans to hold the event, and is taking steps to ensure that it will be a safe environment for anyone who wants to attend — even those who might disagree with its message.

“Everybody is welcome at the library as long as they follow our rules and don’t create disruptions,” Warren said.

The goal of the program remains the same for Warren and Grauman: to celebrate inclusion and diversity in all its forms and to help young people feel accepted and less alone.

“For as much anger and hatred that is being thrown at us, there is support and love as well. That's what we’re choosing to focus on,” Warren said. “If this program makes it easier for one person in what they’re going through, then all this controversy will be worth it.”