Bemidji Pride Celebration set for Aug. 26

BEMIDJI — With events starting as early as Friday evening, the third annual Bemidji Pride Celebration will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Bemidji Pride is a celebration of the Bemidji area’s LGBTQIA2S+ community. During the celebration, the opening ceremony will kick off the day’s events with drumming, singing and dancing from Crazy Elk Drum group followed by a land acknowledgment to honor the Indigenous who call this land home.

Starting on Friday evening and in conjunction with Bemidji Pride, American Idol and Queen of the Universe singer Ada Vox will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Sanford Center.

Students from any university will be able to show their student IDs at the doors for a discounted ticket. Those who want to reserve their seats ahead of time can buy a ticket on Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com/ada-vox.

Saturday’s day activities, running from noon to 5 p.m. will play host to a variety of family fun and children's activities from food trucks to prize drawings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening events are set to begin shortly after at 5:45 p.m. with an age-appropriate drag show for everyone from children to adults at the Rail River Folk School. Although this event is free to the public, the suggested donations are $5 per person or $20 per family.

The events continue at 8 p.m. with evening entertainment by local musicians FOXBY and Dwa Brown followed by an evening drag show and icons of pride dance party. Tickets are available for $15 per person.

For more information visit the Bemidji Pride Celebration Facebook page.