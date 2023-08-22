Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Pride Celebration set for Aug. 26

With events starting as early as Friday evening, the third annual Bemidji Pride Celebration will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

083122.N.BP.PRIDE 2.jpg
Lilith Bakken-Johnson and Colleen Bakken check out the vendors during a Bemidji Pride event on Aug. 27, 2022, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
August 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM

BEMIDJI — With events starting as early as Friday evening, the third annual Bemidji Pride Celebration will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Bemidji Pride is a celebration of the Bemidji area’s LGBTQIA2S+ community. During the celebration, the opening ceremony will kick off the day’s events with drumming, singing and dancing from Crazy Elk Drum group followed by a land acknowledgment to honor the Indigenous who call this land home.

Starting on Friday evening and in conjunction with Bemidji Pride, American Idol and Queen of the Universe singer Ada Vox will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Sanford Center.

Students from any university will be able to show their student IDs at the doors for a discounted ticket. Those who want to reserve their seats ahead of time can buy a ticket on Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com/ada-vox.

Saturday’s day activities, running from noon to 5 p.m. will play host to a variety of family fun and children's activities from food trucks to prize drawings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening events are set to begin shortly after at 5:45 p.m. with an age-appropriate drag show for everyone from children to adults at the Rail River Folk School. Although this event is free to the public, the suggested donations are $5 per person or $20 per family.

The events continue at 8 p.m. with evening entertainment by local musicians FOXBY and Dwa Brown followed by an evening drag show and icons of pride dance party. Tickets are available for $15 per person.

For more information visit the Bemidji Pride Celebration Facebook page.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Cannabis ordinance dropped by Bemidji City Council
13h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board addresses bus driver shortage, lists Central building for sale
16h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
LakeItascaPioneerBlacksmithing082323.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Pioneer Farmers Show celebrates rural Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0822323.S.BP.BSUCHARITY.jpg
College
Bemidji State student-athletes get to work with United Way
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Wine and Beer social 2023.jpg
Community
United Way to host 21st Annual Wine and Beer Tasting Social
15h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
LakeItascaPioneerBlacksmithing082323.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Pioneer Farmers Show celebrates rural Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
083122.N.BP.PRIDE 2.jpg
Local
L&M Fleet Supply plans new $50 million distribution center in Grand Rapids
9h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report