Bemidji Police Department seeks information in attempted abduction incident

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a Cass Lake man who allegedly attempted to abduct two women on Thursday near the Bemidji State campus.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officers were dispatched to the area of Birch Lane NE on a report of an attempted abduction.

Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with two women. Both women said they were walking along Birch Lane when they were approached by a man with long hair wearing a face mask, a black leather coat and a red hooded sweatshirt.

The women reported in separate instances that the man, later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Lee Staples of Cass Lake, grabbed and held each of them against a vehicle parked on the street.

Staples released each woman after they screamed and walked north to the Bemidji State campus toward 19th Street NE.

Jonathan Lee Staples Courtesy / Bemidji Police Department

BSU Public Safety staff located video footage of Staples on campus and law enforcement was able to identify him from the footage.

Officers and detectives have attempted to locate Staples and investigated many leads and tips, however, Staples’ whereabouts are currently unknown, the release said.

The Bemidji Police Department asks anyone with information about Staples or his location to come forward. Those who live in the immediate area and have outdoor surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the suspect as he fled on foot or prior to the incident are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Those with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersmn.org, by calling (800) 222-8477, or by using the P3 Tip Submit app.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tippers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.