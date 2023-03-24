99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Police Department seeks information in attempted abduction incident

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a Cass Lake man who allegedly attempted to abduct two women on Thursday near the Bemidji State campus.

Jonathan Lee Staples 1.jpg
Jonathan Lee Staples
Courtesy / Bemidji Police Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:17 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a Cass Lake man who allegedly attempted to abduct two women on Thursday near the Bemidji State campus.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, officers were dispatched to the area of Birch Lane NE on a report of an attempted abduction.

Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with two women. Both women said they were walking along Birch Lane when they were approached by a man with long hair wearing a face mask, a black leather coat and a red hooded sweatshirt.

The women reported in separate instances that the man, later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Lee Staples of Cass Lake, grabbed and held each of them against a vehicle parked on the street.

Staples released each woman after they screamed and walked north to the Bemidji State campus toward 19th Street NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Lee Staples 2.jpg
Jonathan Lee Staples
Courtesy / Bemidji Police Department

BSU Public Safety staff located video footage of Staples on campus and law enforcement was able to identify him from the footage.

Officers and detectives have attempted to locate Staples and investigated many leads and tips, however, Staples’ whereabouts are currently unknown, the release said.

The Bemidji Police Department asks anyone with information about Staples or his location to come forward. Those who live in the immediate area and have outdoor surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the suspect as he fled on foot or prior to the incident are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Those with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersmn.org, by calling (800) 222-8477, or by using the P3 Tip Submit app.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tippers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning web art.jpg
Local
HCLL to present 'Hugs Help' by Randy Stocker
March 24, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
Local
Bemidji man sentenced to 7 years in prison for felony sexual assault
March 24, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Red Lake Nation - Upper Red Lake map.jpg
Local
Red Lake Nation takes steps to restore east boundary of Upper Red Lake
March 24, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Parent Aware logo.jpg
Community
Parent Aware seeks applicants for Parent Aware Cohort
March 24, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032523.N.BP.WILSONKEEZER.jpg
Local
Deer River man sentenced to 9 years in prison for shooting at pedestrians, cars
March 24, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report