News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UPDATED: Suspect in armed Bemidji bank robbery located, arrested

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 04:40 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Police Department has located and arrested the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji.

The suspect, 43-year-old Jesse Robert Knight, of Bemidji, was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Beltrami County Jail on pending charges of second-degree aggravated robbery and financial transaction card fraud.

According to an original release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at about 12:24 p.m. on Dec. 6, Beltrami County dispatch received a report that an armed robbery had just occurred at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 2024 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji.

Bemidji police officers, Beltrami County deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene.

The caller reported that the suspect left southbound on foot after the robbery. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male wearing a blue and black FedEx jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt, the release said.

Witnesses saw the suspect get into a charcoal gray Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota license plate JMP557. The vehicle also had a bumper sticker reading “Stay humble and kind," according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
