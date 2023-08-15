Bemidji Parks and Rec 'Let's Go Skating' program receives Award of Excellence

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department created the “Let’s Go Skating” program last November and was honored on Friday with an accolade for the project.

Minnesota Recreation and Park Association Executive Director Michelle Snider presented the department with a plaque to signify an Award of Excellence after an open-skate event for community members.

The “Let’s Go Skating” program offers free admission to the Bemidji Community Arena’s rink and skate rentals to everyone, no matter their age, and provides skates to nonprofits and school groups including the Red Lake Nation.

As Snider handed the plaque to Parks and Rec Coordinator Jamie Anderson, she thanked her and the entire department for their ongoing investments to the city of Bemidji Parks and Rec program.

“Our awards committee was impressed with the level of collaboration that it took to bring this free program forward for your community and your partners throughout the region,” Snider said to those in attendance. “It's providing ice skating, which seems so inherent to Minnesota and making that accessible to people of all ages.”

The Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association’s Award of Excellence recognizes outstanding projects. As many applications are submitted to be reviewed and scored, only programs with the highest scores are recognized for their excellence.

The grant from the Bernick Family Foundation along with a partnership with the Bemidji Community Arena turned into an award-winning program — purchasing 60 pairs of skates of all sizes and providing monthly time on the ice.

“It has been an amazing program and we've had a lot of partners to help us offer this to the community,” Anderson said. “It's just been really fun to see the different families out there and we’ve been able to get the ice walkers in all sizes so anyone with any ability can come and skate. We've had everyone from grandparents to little kids come and try it out.”

